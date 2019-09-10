Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Omega Flex Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment & Components companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Omega Flex Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.83% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Omega Flex Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Omega Flex Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex Inc. 0.00% 31.10% 24.50% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Omega Flex Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex Inc. N/A 81 37.71 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Omega Flex Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Omega Flex Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Omega Flex Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.14 2.59

The rivals have a potential upside of 25.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omega Flex Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omega Flex Inc. 3.61% -1.6% -11.46% 20.58% -17.73% 40.67% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

Liquidity

Omega Flex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Omega Flex Inc.'s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Omega Flex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Omega Flex Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Flex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

