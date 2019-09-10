Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Omega Flex Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment & Components companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.6% of Omega Flex Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.83% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Omega Flex Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Omega Flex Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Omega Flex Inc.
|0.00%
|31.10%
|24.50%
|Industry Average
|6.44%
|15.56%
|8.34%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Omega Flex Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Omega Flex Inc.
|N/A
|81
|37.71
|Industry Average
|132.85M
|2.06B
|28.70
Omega Flex Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Omega Flex Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Omega Flex Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Omega Flex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.25
|1.14
|2.59
The rivals have a potential upside of 25.45%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omega Flex Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Omega Flex Inc.
|3.61%
|-1.6%
|-11.46%
|20.58%
|-17.73%
|40.67%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|5.97%
|10.09%
|15.75%
|7.18%
|25.29%
For the past year Omega Flex Inc. has stronger performance than Omega Flex Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
Omega Flex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Omega Flex Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Omega Flex Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omega Flex Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.83 shows that Omega Flex Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Omega Flex Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Omega Flex Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Omega Flex Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Omega Flex Inc.’s competitors.
