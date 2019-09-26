Omega Advisors Position in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Principal Financial Group Has Lifted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake by $5.36 Million; Valuation Declined

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 428,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 287,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, down from 715,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Loral Space & Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 644 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 55,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433.41 million, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 77,353 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 225,660 shares to 319,831 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 26,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.30M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.12M shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 762,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.