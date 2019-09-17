Omega Advisors Increases Holding in Ocwen Financial (OCN); American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Share Price Rose While Signaturefd Has Trimmed Its Position

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 38,477 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 634,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.76% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.13M, up from 9.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Ocwen Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 612,537 shares traded or 43.05% up from the average. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 13/03/2018 – Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen: Resignation Is Not Due to Any Disagreement With Company; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q Rev $260.3M; 09/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL – FOLLOWING THE $25 MLN PAY DOWN, CO HAS ABOUT $269.1 MLN OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – PHH CORP – ROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP – CONTINUES TO SEEK RESOLUTIONS WITH MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL; 09/04/2018 – Ocwen Financial Voluntarily Pays Down $25M of Term Loan, Now Has About $269.1M Outstanding Under Loan; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q EPS 2c; 04/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP OCN.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.5 FROM $4; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen: Messina to Assume Leadership Role Concurrent With the Closing of Cols Acquisition of PHH

