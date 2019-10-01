Omega Advisors Increased Holding in Hess (HES) by $1.69 Million; Tegean Capital Management Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Lifted by $835,800

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 403,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 376,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.33M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

