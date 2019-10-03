Omega Advisors Holding In Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Was Has Boosted; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Valuation Declined, Ruffer Llp Raised Position

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 12.95M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.56 million, up from 9.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 13.07 million shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 19,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 320,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.01M, up from 300,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 982,988 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 13,676 shares to 127,573 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 62,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,920 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dupont De Nemours Inc by 729,600 shares to 366,400 shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 210,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Llc invested in 938,091 shares. 38,122 are owned by Pnc Svcs Group. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 1.83 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company holds 1,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Mason Street Advisors owns 110,311 shares. Kennedy Mgmt owns 2.40 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 30.61M shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 220,361 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 18,169 shares stake. Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Friday, June 14.

