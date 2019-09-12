Omega Advisors Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Lowered by $9.35 Million; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 28,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 345,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.32 million, down from 374,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 842,353 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.87 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Investment Lc holds 0.41% or 220,530 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.2% or 275,097 shares. 62,958 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 203,405 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dupont Corporation owns 250,459 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.55% or 421,949 shares. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2.47% or 4.04M shares. Pension Service accumulated 884,067 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 3.61M shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru has 14,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc reported 1,241 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10,100 shares to 76,400 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 44,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05M for 50.13 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corp has 4,319 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 10,114 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 371,517 shares. Numerixs Invest owns 1,053 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Co has 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,442 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 13,325 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 338,051 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Franklin Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 50,108 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc has 613 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Madison Inv Inc owns 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,000 shares. Pension Service invested in 281,421 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).