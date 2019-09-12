Omega Advisors Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Remark Holdings (MARK) Shorts Decreased By 0.44%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. MARK’s SI was 4.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 4.41M shares previously. With 305,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s short sellers to cover MARK’s short positions. The SI to Remark Holdings Inc’s float is 20.35%. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 292,797 shares traded. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has declined 73.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MARK News: 14/05/2018 – REMARK HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE REGARDING CERTAIN REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $3.47; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-REMARK HOLDINGS – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $120 MLN (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN EXCESS OF’); 21/04/2018 – DJ Remark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARK); 25/05/2018 – Remark Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 REMARK HOLDINGS INC MARK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Amends Financing Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Remark Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings Had Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance of $22.6M at Dec. 31

Omega Advisors increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 63.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omega Advisors acquired 55,011 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Omega Advisors holds 141,500 shares with $34.53M value, up from 86,489 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44 million shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Omega Advisors decreased Chimera Investment Corp stake by 50,000 shares to 4.77M valued at $90.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ellington Financial Inc stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 860,000 shares. Dupont De Nemours Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley Management Ltd Liability stated it has 24,980 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Family owns 12,703 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1,582 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,871 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn accumulated 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Management invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scott And Selber holds 1.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,984 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,021 shares. Addenda Capital owns 0.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,490 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 57,038 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has 11,184 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Boston Prns accumulated 2.55M shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.60’s average target is 14.56% above currents $230.1 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.75 million. The firm leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It currently has negative earnings. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application.