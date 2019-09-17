Omega Advisors Has Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, International Value Advisers Lowered Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 214,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 567,851 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.21 million, down from 782,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43 million shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.45 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 4,986 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Citigroup invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.89% or 1.25M shares. Sun Life holds 0.01% or 545 shares. Stanley holds 0.21% or 15,388 shares in its portfolio. 728 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca). Millennium Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 51,543 shares. 2,000 were reported by Destination Wealth. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Com invested in 74,111 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Tcw Group invested in 991,421 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.5% or 66,169 shares. Credit Cap Limited Liability Co has 30,000 shares.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.12 million shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Com invested in 2.39 million shares. Hwg LP accumulated 0.91% or 3,536 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 12,639 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Blackhill Inc has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 234,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc accumulated 14,772 shares. Hedeker Wealth has 3,900 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 530 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated holds 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 53,086 shares. Moreover, Ithaka Group Ltd Liability Company has 7.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 65,184 are held by Haverford Fin Service. Cadinha And Ltd Llc invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regions Corp owns 90,451 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.