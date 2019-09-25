Omega Advisors Has Decreased Its Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stake by $2.53 Million; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 210,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.03 million shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.38 million, up from 122,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 167,047 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,800 shares, and has risen its stake in New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.18 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 15,802 shares to 29,967 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 6,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,287 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

