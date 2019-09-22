Omega Advisors Cut Its Stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) by $14.55 Million; Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stock Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $743,211

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 106,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 570,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 676,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 108,415 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 428,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 287,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, down from 715,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Loral Space & Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 40,927 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire”, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

