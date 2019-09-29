Omega Advisors Cut Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $9.35 Million as Share Price Declined; As Us Bancorp Com (USB) Market Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 418,984 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.95M, up from 400,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 164,682 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 7,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,814 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 437,443 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $48.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.