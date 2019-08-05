Olympic Steel (ZEUS) to pay $0.02 on Sep 17, 2019; Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Mbia (MBI) Stake

Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Olympic Steel Inc’s current price of $12.05 translates into 0.17% yield. Olympic Steel Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $12.05 lastly. It is down 43.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Mbia Inc (MBI) stake by 45.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 491,836 shares as Mbia Inc (MBI)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 583,702 shares with $5.56M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Mbia Inc now has $845.89M valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 627,474 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Olympic Steel, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.12 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 64,097 shares. Shell Asset Commerce, a Netherlands-based fund reported 30,112 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) or 253,521 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 31,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 20,712 shares. State Street holds 264,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 11,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 49,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 660,906 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) or 54 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 231,047 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 15,167 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 11,281 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $125,505 activity. The insider MARABITO RICHARD T bought 5,320 shares worth $100,801. $24,704 worth of stock was bought by Della Ratta Ralph M Jr on Wednesday, June 5.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $132.61 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 16,659 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 126 shares. Taylor Asset Inc invested 4.21% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). American Gp invested in 0% or 56,450 shares. D E Shaw & Communications owns 607,789 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 78,600 shares. Bbt Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,878 shares. 580,255 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Valueworks Limited Liability reported 740,863 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 43,309 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.17 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 235,153 shares. Aqr Cap Lc owns 22,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 4,752 shares.