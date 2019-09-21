Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Price Declined While Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $765,466; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered by $2.82 Million Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 58,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% . The institutional investor held 172,165 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 231,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Olympic Steel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 155,471 shares traded or 119.33% up from the average. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ZEUS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 0.08% less from 7.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Kbc Group Nv owns 18,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 35,300 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 121,228 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has 16,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 14,169 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability reported 83,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 293 shares. 63,708 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). The Connecticut-based Zebra Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Parkside Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 60 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 12,807 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Olympic Steel Announces EZ-Dumper® Asset Acquisition – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CEO Rick Marabito on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ohio steel company expands Southeast footprint with first Alabama center – Birmingham Business Journal” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel Inc. – A Solid Value Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $24,704 activity.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 93.28% or $1.11 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $871,929 for 45.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 301,610 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $104.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT) by 66,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.