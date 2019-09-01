Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 15 0.07 N/A 2.47 5.10 United States Steel Corporation 16 0.13 N/A 6.46 2.33

Table 1 highlights Olympic Steel Inc. and United States Steel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United States Steel Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Olympic Steel Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United States Steel Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.1 shows that Olympic Steel Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United States Steel Corporation is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. Its rival United States Steel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Olympic Steel Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Olympic Steel Inc. and United States Steel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

United States Steel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 consensus price target and a 2.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Olympic Steel Inc. and United States Steel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 64.9%. Olympic Steel Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of United States Steel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. has stronger performance than United States Steel Corporation

Summary

United States Steel Corporation beats Olympic Steel Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.