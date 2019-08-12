Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

This is a contrast between Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 15 0.07 N/A 2.47 5.10 Ternium S.A. 26 0.30 N/A 7.06 2.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ternium S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Olympic Steel Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Olympic Steel Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ternium S.A.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Ternium S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Olympic Steel Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ternium S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Olympic Steel Inc. and Ternium S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ternium S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ternium S.A. is $29, which is potential 68.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olympic Steel Inc. and Ternium S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 20% respectively. About 12.1% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ternium S.A. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ternium S.A.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.