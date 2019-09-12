Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Reaches $15.50 After 4.00% Up Move; Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (LXFR) Shorts Down By 5.7%

Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LXFR) had a decrease of 5.7% in short interest. LXFR’s SI was 295,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.7% from 313,800 shares previously. With 213,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LXFR)’s short sellers to cover LXFR’s short positions. The SI to Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 88,477 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 9.08% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Rev $116.1M; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.38; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Harber Asset Management Buys 2.9% Position in Luxfer Holdings; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER – HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 9c

The stock of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 87,724 shares traded or 34.61% up from the average. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $168.94 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $16.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZEUS worth $6.76M more.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.94 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Olympic Steel, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 0.08% less from 7.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). 105,040 were reported by Foundry. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated owns 846 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 7,019 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 13,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) or 99,277 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 648 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 83,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 172,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 76 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $24,704 activity. $24,704 worth of stock was bought by Della Ratta Ralph M Jr on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 93.28% or $1.11 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $871,928 for 48.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $462.63 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 137.39 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.