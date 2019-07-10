Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Reaches $12.15 1 Year Low; American Capital Management Lowered By $2.49 Million Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position

The stock of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.66 target or 4.00% below today’s $12.15 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $133.71 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $11.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.35M less. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 56,057 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 32.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS

American Capital Management Inc decreased Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 474,280 shares with $106.05 million value, down from 485,450 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories now has $24.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $282.53. About 445,344 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,405 shares. 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of stock or 997 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 51.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc increased Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stake by 1.16M shares to 2.88M valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 16,128 shares and now owns 698,823 shares. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp, a California-based fund reported 94,830 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny reported 50 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.12% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 25,522 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 19,767 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,500 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.98% or 28,055 shares. Marsico Capital accumulated 19,088 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma stated it has 114,485 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 142,807 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc LP has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 91,087 shares. 7,756 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Inv Management Co. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,717 shares. 4,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,505 activity. Della Ratta Ralph M Jr had bought 1,925 shares worth $24,704 on Wednesday, June 5. MARABITO RICHARD T also bought $100,801 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 87.25% or $1.30 from last year’s $1.49 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $2.09 million for 15.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

