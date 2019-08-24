Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Reaches $10.34 After 7.00% Down Move; Dexcom (DXCM) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 163 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 153 sold and decreased stakes in Dexcom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 96.78 million shares, up from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dexcom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 136 Increased: 106 New Position: 57.

The stock of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 63,351 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic SteelThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $113.79M company. It was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $9.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZEUS worth $7.97M less.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dexcom prevails in patent dispute with WaveForm Tech – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. for 2,549 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 282,539 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Healthcor Management L.P. has 3.51% invested in the company for 730,100 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 3.31% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 64,787 shares.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.83 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20M shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $113.79 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $125,505 activity. Shares for $100,801 were bought by MARABITO RICHARD T on Tuesday, March 5. The insider Della Ratta Ralph M Jr bought $24,704.

