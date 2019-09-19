Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Olympic Steel Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Olympic Steel Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.20% 3.60% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Olympic Steel Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. N/A 14 5.10 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Olympic Steel Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Olympic Steel Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 61.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Olympic Steel Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. has -11.84% weaker performance while Olympic Steel Inc.’s competitors have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. are 4.3 and 1.7. Competitively, Olympic Steel Inc.’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olympic Steel Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olympic Steel Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Olympic Steel Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Olympic Steel Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Olympic Steel Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Olympic Steel Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.