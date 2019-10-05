Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 13 0.81 8.94M 2.47 5.10 Gerdau S.A. 3 1.66 1.04B 0.36 9.89

Table 1 highlights Olympic Steel Inc. and Gerdau S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gerdau S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Olympic Steel Inc. is presently more affordable than Gerdau S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 69,248,644.46% 9.2% 3.6% Gerdau S.A. 33,772,812,885.63% 8.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Olympic Steel Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Gerdau S.A. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. Its rival Gerdau S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. Olympic Steel Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gerdau S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olympic Steel Inc. and Gerdau S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 27.5% respectively. About 12.1% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 32.7% of Gerdau S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Gerdau S.A. -2.47% -8.25% 1.71% -18.16% -20.5% -5.32%

For the past year Gerdau S.A. has weaker performance than Olympic Steel Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Gerdau S.A. beats Olympic Steel Inc.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, it provides Flat Products, such as hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.