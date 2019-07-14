Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)’s Sentiment Is 1.58

Analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.30 EPS change or 87.25% from last quarter’s $1.49 EPS. ZEUS’s profit would be $2.09 million giving it 16.13 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Olympic Steel, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 58,232 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 32.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Olympic Steel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEUS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 293 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 185 sold and reduced holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 145.71 million shares, up from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 201 New Position: 92.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Olympic Steel, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.12 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has 64,097 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 627 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Barclays Public Ltd reported 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 253,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 18,088 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 15,167 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,708 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0% or 3,908 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 846 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 99,726 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 234 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,539 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Olympic Steel Should Acquire A.M. Castle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Inc. – A Solid Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Massive blackouts and the risk of cyberwarfare – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125,505 activity. $24,704 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was bought by Della Ratta Ralph M Jr on Wednesday, June 5. MARABITO RICHARD T bought $100,801 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) on Tuesday, March 5.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $134.92 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 4.99 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94 million for 11.10 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.21 million shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $23.09 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 1.06 million shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owns 35,000 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 4.52% invested in the company for 167,700 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 4.06% in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 223,393 shares.