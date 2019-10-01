Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Valuation Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Semgroup (SEMG) Position by $16.29 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 14,902 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179,000, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 2.41 million shares traded or 17.56% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 142,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $187.44 million activity. Another trade for 5.64 million shares valued at $93.72 million was sold by Buffalo Investor II – L.P..

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.60 million shares to 8.05 million shares, valued at $299.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 435,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 118,058 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 88,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 58,786 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs has 0.04% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). American Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Chickasaw Capital Llc has invested 2.05% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Qs Invsts Limited has 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 141,000 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington stated it has 87,461 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith & holds 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 12,016 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 105,284 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,986 were accumulated by Private Wealth Llc. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,274 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 39,955 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.91% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thomasville Bank invested in 53,713 shares. 22,145 are held by Evergreen Cap Llc. Eagle Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Omers Administration has 2.97% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,641 shares. 60,923 were accumulated by Cleararc.

