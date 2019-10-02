Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Price Rose; Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding by $15.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 31,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 145,884 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28 million, down from 177,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 9.93 million shares traded or 73.57% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 624,249 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 686,251 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 65C; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 06/04/2018 – Brave Bison Group to Launch Puma Brand Campaign; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 20/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: PUMA SE: PUMA COMMUNICATES MID-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND POLICY; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote to OK Puma Split; 05/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Puma near deal to open store at UOB’s 592 Fifth

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 105.41% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.97 actual EPS reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.65% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 150,200 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $61.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.07, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold PBYI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.14% more from 33.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 111,494 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 124,605 shares. Tekla Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Products Prtn Limited holds 0.14% or 187,700 shares. Sarissa Capital Management Lp stated it has 1.42 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,397 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). 487,392 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Fmr Limited Co reported 288,781 shares stake. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 29,700 shares. Amer Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 19,845 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3.07M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 5.99 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.