Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Shorts at Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) Lowered By 7.88%

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 68.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 130,700 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 61,300 shares with $5.35M value, down from 192,000 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 182,639 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM) had a decrease of 7.88% in short interest. NM’s SI was 345,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.88% from 374,600 shares previously. With 164,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM)’s short sellers to cover NM’s short positions. The SI to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc’s float is 3.83%. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 6,026 shares traded. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 32.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME SUBMITS CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT IPO REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Rev $116.9M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – NUMBER OF COMMON UNITS TO BE OFFERED AND PRICE RANGE FOR PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS SOUTH AMERICAN LOGISTICS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Navios South American Logistics To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) stake by 94,650 shares to 287,500 valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 30,500 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng P was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt owns 1.17% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 38,775 shares. Castleark Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 1.13% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 53,589 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company reported 53,092 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 3,733 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 92,600 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 3,360 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 1,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lateef Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.84% or 327,704 shares. Fdx owns 3,344 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc has 20.64 million shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 150,598 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 54,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 7.50% above currents $94.42 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform”.