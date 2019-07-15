Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $2.93 Million; As Sprint (S) Shares Declined, Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 79,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 270,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 1.13 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 618,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,272 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 780,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. It closed at $7.1 lastly. It is down 18.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 03/05/2018 – Sprint CEO named SoftBank’s chief operating officer; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places ‘B+’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings and Outstanding Debt of Sprint on Watch Positive; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ. EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sprint Industrial Holdings CCR; Outlook Negative; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 256,835 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 405,269 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 51,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 423,498 shares. 39,861 were accumulated by Glenmede Com Na. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 5,825 shares. Cumberland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.26% or 133,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 431,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Llc holds 44,597 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% or 860,147 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 0% or 86,965 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 112,367 shares. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18,900 shares to 23,400 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,200 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 470 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Co has 1.21% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 404,784 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited accumulated 5.28M shares. Moreover, Appleton Ma has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,516 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.39% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,905 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability reported 40,000 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership reported 6.29 million shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.58% or 125,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 276,786 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 96 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.1% or 167,304 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 136,414 shares. Prospector Ltd accumulated 176,000 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.10M for 20.47 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.