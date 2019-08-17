Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Position By $637,500; Ameritas Investment Partners Cut By $369,486 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,500 shares as Eastman Chem Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 92,500 shares with $7.02M value, down from 101,000 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 968,877 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,158 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 355,653 shares with $41.94M value, down from 358,811 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,500 shares to 30,500 valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 32,000 shares and now owns 126,000 shares. Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) was raised too.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45 million for 6.35 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 31.82% above currents $65.49 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 17,795 shares to 40,047 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 12,178 shares and now owns 15,722 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.