Olstein Capital Management LP Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased by $2.70 Million; Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Smart & Final Stores (SFS) as Shares Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct); 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 50,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 161,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 10.73 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 22,354 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 23,984 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd owns 23,415 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 0.38% or 10,153 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.36% or 134,500 shares in its portfolio. M&R Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,775 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,022 shares. Jnba Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,456 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 16,727 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wasatch Advsr Inc invested in 0.05% or 91,100 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has invested 1.92% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 14,828 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.16 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 69,000 shares to 333,000 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd holds 84,687 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. Amer Century Cos holds 210,435 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Jefferies Group Inc Lc holds 41,522 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 54,800 shares. D E Shaw & Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Moreover, American Interest Gru has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Franklin Resources holds 1.92 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) or 15,400 shares. Martin Inc Tn has 0.51% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 343,407 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 145,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 127,080 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 44.22M shares for 13.5% of their portfolio.