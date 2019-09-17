Olstein Capital Management LP Stake In Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Was Has Increased; Hikari Tsushin Has Raised Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 30,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 96,040 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 65,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 3.04M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 102,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 1.48 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gam Ag has 0.69% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 181,256 shares. Franklin Res has 1.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jacobs & Com Ca reported 42,037 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.16% or 5,243 shares. Welch Ltd invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C accumulated 0.01% or 33,783 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 60,591 shares. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 65,147 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 33,280 shares. Fosun Ltd has 31,190 shares. Bsw Wealth invested in 0.08% or 2,081 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Haverford Fincl Inc holds 1.66% or 48,962 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,100 shares to 143,900 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).