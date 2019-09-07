Olstein Capital Management LP Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Has Lowered by $726,560 as Stock Value Declined; Lpl Financial Continues to Hold Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 15,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 29,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 166,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 119,269 shares to 47,260 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt owns 52,494 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Ser holds 0.11% or 3,229 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.48% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Strs Ohio owns 16,946 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 80 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 184,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.90 million shares. 28,634 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Cardinal Capital Mngmt invested in 49,152 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Adi Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.87% or 4,479 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,584 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 2.68 million shares. Zweig owns 42,179 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,000 shares to 189,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 22.18M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 13,310 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 164,783 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zebra Cap Management invested in 7,127 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 454,697 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.18% or 7,879 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 195,799 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 176,281 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.01% or 26,159 shares. Pnc Service Grp reported 175,211 shares stake. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 53,580 shares.