Olstein Capital Management LP Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Alley Company Trimmed Its Position by $568,920 as Shares Rose

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 34,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 159,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.