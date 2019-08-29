Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Position in Blue Bird (HCAC); First Manhattan Company Lowered Puma Biotechnology I (PBYI) Stake by $391,400 as Stock Value Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 49,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 77,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.19 million market cap company. It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology I (PBYI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company analyzed 10,300 shares as the company's stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 425,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, down from 436,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $416.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 128,914 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prns Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 122,100 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 2,522 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 38,705 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Principal Gp accumulated 5,965 shares. 400 are held by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company. New York-based Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 6,477 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% or 174,291 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru invested in 151,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partner Management LP invested in 27,493 shares or 1.23% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 57,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 17,108 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "75 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Interesting PBYI Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 62,389 shares to 721,112 shares, valued at $60.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 4,180 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).