Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co has $89 highest and $72 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -6.41% below currents $85.75 stock price. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Thursday, March 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $72 target. Sidoti upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $72 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $89 Maintain

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 78.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 81,232 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 185,000 shares with $5.96 million value, up from 103,768 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $748.10M valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 420,274 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 92.49% above currents $23.03 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 10,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 38,000 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sale of St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets closes for $410M – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,813 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.07% or 70,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,484 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 12,968 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 12,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.04% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 12,528 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 79,470 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 27,745 shares. Bragg Financial owns 0.54% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 129,425 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 113,300 shares.

The stock increased 2.25% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 687,750 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trex Stock Jumped 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.