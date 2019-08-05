Olstein Capital Management LP Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Cut by $4.10 Million as Stock Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 77,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 249,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 369,821 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 5.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 104,740 shares. Endowment Management LP holds 0.05% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.24M shares. Martin Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 97,719 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 597,891 shares. 184,271 are held by Cibc Asset. 2,788 were reported by Augustine Asset. Clark Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,853 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 227,655 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sather Grp owns 6.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,171 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation owns 7,610 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc stated it has 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lenox Wealth Management owns 9,156 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,250 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 94,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).