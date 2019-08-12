Olstein Capital Management LP Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Upped as Stock Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Stock Price Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 277,478 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 624,114 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08 million for 21.67 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sends Jack in the Box Shares Over 13% Higher Thursday Morning – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jack in the Box +6% after citing accelerating momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $60.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,829 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Stifel Fincl accumulated 7,614 shares. Advisory Research reported 416,522 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 296,935 shares. Fmr Lc owns 475 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 79,689 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.60 million were reported by Blue Harbour Grp Incorporated Lp. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd invested in 258,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 124,680 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 107,715 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 39,425 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 2,978 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,811 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 41,215 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares to 113,235 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 78,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,503 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cautious On Cracker Barrel – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CBRL – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.