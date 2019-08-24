Olstein Capital Management LP Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Has Boosted by $1.70 Million as Valuation Rose; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shares Declined, National Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 300,376 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,285 were accumulated by Albert D Mason. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.02% or 2.51M shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 235,252 shares stake. South Street Lc owns 48,555 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc stated it has 4,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association reported 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 3,829 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 1,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 42,392 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 100 shares. Profund Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,524 shares. 3,969 are owned by Iberiabank. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested in 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,003 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 133,312 shares to 117,538 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 78,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,503 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,801 shares to 147,235 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 6,347 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 2,435 shares. Lpl Fin stated it has 32,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 49,527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Inv House Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,013 shares. Conning reported 1,310 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 1,500 shares stake. Parkside Bank & Trust & has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 44,075 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.23% or 219,532 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

