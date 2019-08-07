Olstein Capital Management LP Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 43,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $198.26. About 23.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 1.81M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On Take-Two Interactive’s Quarterly Results – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 663,214 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity has 138,994 shares. Jackson Square Partners Lc has 4.25 million shares. Dumont Blake Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. 134,211 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 7,100 shares. Brinker Cap has 2,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 15,964 shares. New England Research & Management owns 3,900 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 95 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 6,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.03% or 2.18 million shares. 12,272 are owned by Hartford Invest Mgmt Com.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,000 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).