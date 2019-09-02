Olstein Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA); As Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Stock Value Declined, Towle & Co Has Trimmed by $2.82 Million Its Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 233,158 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 170,360 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces CEO Transition Planning – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 20,950 shares to 54,400 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 36,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,837 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.