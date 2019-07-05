Olstein Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Bb&T (BBT); As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stock Value Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 4.48 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,500 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.18% or 10,721 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.28% or 24,096 shares. Capital Research holds 0.02% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. South State Corp reported 42,551 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited owns 49,465 shares. Camarda Limited Liability holds 76 shares. Diligent Limited Co accumulated 5,510 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 17,925 were accumulated by Qs Investors Lc. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Com owns 1,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm owns 10,035 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 2,750 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T’s Maryland region president to retire in July – Baltimore Business Journal – Baltimore Business Journal” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T Atlanta Open moves to larger site – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BB&T, SunTrust Announce Merger To Create Sixth-Largest US Bank – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Up 5.2% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nate Herman Joins Huntington As Chief Auditor – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: President, CEO & Chairman Steinour’s $240K Bet on HBAN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Grimes Company has invested 0.09% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 31,050 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 2.75 million shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd stated it has 7,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 1,372 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 287,100 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Lc. Stratos Wealth invested in 197,934 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2.96 million shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.2% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 104,750 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 37,920 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. 18,510 shares were sold by Thompson Mark E, worth $249,700.