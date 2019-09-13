Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; GSV Capital (GSVC)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 31.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 49,963 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 108,000 shares with $5.91 million value, down from 157,963 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $211.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.11, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 18 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their stakes in GSV Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.28 million shares, down from 5.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.80% above currents $49.91 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Savings Bank stated it has 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 18,499 are owned by Davis R M Inc. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept holds 4.42% or 194,409 shares. Legacy Ptnrs holds 102,739 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,785 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,986 shares. Loews invested in 220,000 shares. Moreover, Finemark Savings Bank And has 1.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 458,491 shares. 30,915 were reported by Lau Assoc Ltd Co. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 494,758 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,422 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 559,081 shares. Sabal Trust holds 593,979 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,777 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 12,800 shares to 33,800 valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 161,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.25% invested in the company for 166,642 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

