Olstein Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH); As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Stake by $361,200

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Currently Reviewing Galcanezumab for Prevention of Migraine in Adults; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB)

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 113,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 421,129 shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,200 shares to 65,800 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,500 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Brands (PBH) Presents At 2019 ICR Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment invested in 10,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co reported 27,545 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,110 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap accumulated 189,671 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 117,690 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 51,307 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 2.16M shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 314,681 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Com owns 3.08 million shares. 13,490 were reported by Ancora Advsr Limited. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 21,500 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 53,833 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 20,015 shares to 22,567 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Associate holds 3,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 29,622 are owned by Davenport And Communications Ltd Com. Moreover, Optimum Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Douglass Winthrop Advsr holds 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,475 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 21,881 shares. 1,908 were accumulated by Arbor Investment Limited Company. Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 1,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Company Na owns 2,133 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 0.42% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% stake. South Street Ltd Llc stated it has 91,080 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 2.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.