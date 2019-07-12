Olstein Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $366,795

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 2.55M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 5.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 5.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers has invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Partners Limited, California-based fund reported 11.11M shares. Carderock Management holds 45,373 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 3.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.41 million shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84.89 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc owns 17,443 shares. Benin Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 66,735 shares. General Communications holds 4.69% or 400,686 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.08% or 154,979 shares. Rwwm holds 253,956 shares or 8.92% of its portfolio. Provident holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Grp has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 32,074 are owned by Beacon Fincl Grp.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,115 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 66,747 shares in its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 251,067 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Columbia Asset holds 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 14,951 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). American Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 65,112 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 4,378 are held by Azimuth Cap Management Limited Company. Everence Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 25,855 shares. National Bank Of The West has invested 1.47% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Peddock Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 20,966 were accumulated by Blue Edge. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invest Advsr Limited holds 0.02% or 6,380 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 77,300 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

