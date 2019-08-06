Olstein Capital Management LP Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $512,000; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Increased Its Stake by $4.38 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 359,769 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80 million shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 20,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,400 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

