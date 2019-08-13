Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake by $2.37 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Comcast (CMCSA) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 6.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 17.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690.65 million, up from 10.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 6.95M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 121,677 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax (NYSE:KMX) by 7,647 shares to 224,827 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 236,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0.29% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,566 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.76% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 197,465 shares. Stephens Ar reported 241,830 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,823 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 19,204 shares. Mathes invested in 0.27% or 13,050 shares. Dana Inv Advisors owns 984,994 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 1.77% or 69,750 shares. Carderock Management holds 2% or 122,465 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 10,548 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vigilant Capital holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4,122 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,500 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 32,869 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 174,595 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 84,094 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 58,227 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.52M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Maverick Capital Limited reported 29,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.27% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Lpl Ltd Company holds 8,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio.