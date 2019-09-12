Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holding by $611,490; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position Increased by Halcyon Management Partners Lp

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 316,055 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 9,265 shares as the company's stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 113,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 326,221 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston-based bank to acquire another Texas bank in $2.1B deal – Houston Business Journal” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 5,000 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).