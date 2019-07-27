Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Shares Rose; As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 700,633 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 8,114 shares to 179,211 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,500 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

