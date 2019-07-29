Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Viacom New (VIAB); Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Broadview Advisors Upped Its Holding by $763,725 as Share Value Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 817,255 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SWCH, VIAB, CVV & CGIX; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 767,025 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics Study; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 17,550 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,936 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0.02% or 171,591 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 16,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 230,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 19,735 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 4,146 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 60 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Colrain Capital Llc accumulated 0.18% or 2,930 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0% or 284 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 1,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 27 were accumulated by Assetmark. Chevy Chase Holdg Incorporated reported 83,648 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.89% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) or 14,700 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,900 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).