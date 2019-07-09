Olstein Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS); Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Its Stake in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $7.92 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 70 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 181 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $126.94. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 36,663 shares to 387,837 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,100 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,146 shares. Cypress Cap Gp reported 11,588 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 103,714 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,272 shares. 2,500 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.16% or 537,124 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 56,900 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 374 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And, Kentucky-based fund reported 183,692 shares. 10.27M are owned by Boston Prtn. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State Corp owns 64,156 shares. Pinnacle has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 153,669 shares. 11,183 are owned by Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Quantbot Lp reported 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares were sold by Mayo Marc M.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 51 shares to 39 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 2,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,783 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).