Olstein Capital Management LP Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut by $4.09 Million; Gabelli Securities Stake in Red Hat (RHT) Has Lifted by $7.16 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 39,363 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 247,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.27 million, up from 208,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.53M shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 4,164 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 538,499 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oppenheimer & Com Inc has 21,812 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 26,465 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lifeplan Gp holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Lp holds 1.02% or 116,803 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability has 42 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 15,909 shares. Fiera accumulated 11,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 447,299 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 87,958 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 3,777 shares. 2,279 are owned by Personal Capital Advisors. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 285,547 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh by 57,100 shares to 180,800 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 152,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,700 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.68% or 1.01 million shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 13,419 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc accumulated 67,815 shares. First Fincl In invested in 856 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 17,773 shares. Samlyn Lc accumulated 356,740 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 30,929 shares. Rbf Cap Llc owns 67,500 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 4,025 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bristol John W New York, a New York-based fund reported 509,908 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. 1.47 million are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.