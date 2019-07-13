Olstein Capital Management LP Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Stake By $863,500; Antares Pharma (ATRS)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 5,500 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 30,500 shares with $4.82M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $26.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 55 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 35 sold and decreased holdings in Antares Pharma Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. Evercore downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $16900 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Company invested in 0.04% or 5,835 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.74% or 35,534 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 29,108 shares. Cullinan Inc, Kentucky-based fund reported 22,803 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Yorktown Com Inc reported 5,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 864,309 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.71% or 62,361 shares. Icon Advisers Co has 0.47% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Field & Main National Bank reported 1,425 shares stake. 2,469 are held by Argent Trust. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 559 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 2,918 shares. 5,958 are owned by Daiwa Securities Gp.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 12,950 shares to 21,000 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Jw Asset Management Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Healthcare Value Capital Llc owns 250,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.71% invested in the company for 10.30 million shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 441,000 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $467.51 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

