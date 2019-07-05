Olstein Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) as Market Valuation Declined; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $2.14 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 918.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 101,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,090 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 150,511 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 77,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 249,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 114,390 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 146,083 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $184.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 17,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Franklin Resource invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 691,941 are held by State Street. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 54,107 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. 1,681 are owned by Us National Bank & Trust De. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 4,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Cap Mngmt reported 20,235 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. James Rech invested in 0.02% or 4,830 shares. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,112 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.